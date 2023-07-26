iCAD Inc. (ICAD) expected to report EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter

In the latest session, iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) closed at $3.35 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567270 shares were traded. ICAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iCAD Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Brown Dana R bought 40,000 shares for $1.30 per share. The transaction valued at 52,000 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Go Jonathan sold 38,960 shares of ICAD for $106,653 on Sep 12. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 188,725 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICAD now has a Market Capitalization of 84.99M and an Enterprise Value of 68.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICAD has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8197.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICAD has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 6.35M over the past ten days. A total of 25.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.90M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ICAD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 433.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 246.1k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.81M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, iCAD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.58M, an estimated decrease of -19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.38M, a decrease of -20.90% less than the figure of -$19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.07M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.94M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.89M and the low estimate is $25.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.