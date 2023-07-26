In spite of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (NYSE:GOL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) was $4.21 for the day, down -3.88% from the previous closing price of $4.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1797437 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.65 from $4.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.00B and an Enterprise Value of 11.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2113.

Shares Statistics:

GOL traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.91M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 3.02M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $867.68M to a low estimate of $760.66M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $658.63M, an estimated increase of 26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $988.13M, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $912.52M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $3.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.