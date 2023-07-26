In the case of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), what’s next?

In the latest session, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) closed at $451.64 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $454.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088667 shares were traded. ULTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $456.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $447.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $520 from $490 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Halligan Catherine Ann sold 400 shares for $450.00 per share. The transaction valued at 180,000 led to the insider holds 2,165 shares of the business.

MRKONIC GEORGE R JR sold 393 shares of ULTA for $165,570 on Jun 05. The Director now owns 2,397 shares after completing the transaction at $421.30 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Ryan Anita Jane, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,255 shares for $544.69 each. As a result, the insider received 683,583 and left with 2,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULTA now has a Market Capitalization of 22.49B and an Enterprise Value of 23.75B. As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $556.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $360.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 460.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 478.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ULTA has traded an average of 986.01K shares per day and 671.19k over the past ten days. A total of 50.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.07 and a low estimate of $5.33, while EPS last year was $5.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.29, with high estimates of $5.62 and low estimates of $4.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.45 and $24.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.14. EPS for the following year is $26.71, with 28 analysts recommending between $27.77 and $24.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.55B to a low estimate of $2.43B. As of the current estimate, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.3B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.21B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.51B and the low estimate is $11.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.