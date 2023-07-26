Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) closed at $0.85 in the last session, up 2.72% from day before closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1411243 shares were traded. LUCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUCY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.98M and an Enterprise Value of 7.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUCY has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4657, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6914.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUCY traded on average about 541.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.73M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUCY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 247.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 59.02k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.