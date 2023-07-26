Invest in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $195.90 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $196.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826758 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veeva Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Hedley Mary Lynne sold 138 shares for $208.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,747 led to the insider holds 3,606 shares of the business.

Hedley Mary Lynne sold 92 shares of VEEV for $19,062 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 3,744 shares after completing the transaction at $207.20 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 160 shares for $189.22 each. As a result, the insider received 30,275 and left with 16,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 31.39B and an Enterprise Value of 27.83B. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $232.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 189.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VEEV has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 886.86k over the past ten days. A total of 159.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $582.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $588.48M to a low estimate of $580.7M. As of the current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $534.22M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.