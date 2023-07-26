Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) closed the day trading at $105.00 down -6.82% from the previous closing price of $112.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6415399 shares were traded. LW stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Miller Sharon L. sold 4,350 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 500,250 led to the insider holds 49,859 shares of the business.

Jones Gregory W sold 1,000 shares of LW for $97,493 on Jan 12. The VP AND CONTROLLER now owns 6,384 shares after completing the transaction at $97.49 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Smith Michael Jared, who serves as the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 11,934 shares for $98.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,180,273 and left with 74,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LW now has a Market Capitalization of 16.42B and an Enterprise Value of 18.99B. As of this moment, Lamb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LW has reached a high of $116.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LW traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LW traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 144.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.87M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.35M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

LW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21.

Earnings Estimates

