Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) was $50.58 for the day, down -15.64% from the previous closing price of $59.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4437651 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IRDM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Hartin Bryan J. sold 27,835 shares for $64.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,803,708 led to the insider holds 65,101 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 55,776 shares of IRDM for $3,552,562 on May 01. The Director now owns 246,874 shares after completing the transaction at $63.69 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Hartin Bryan J., who serves as the EVP-Sales and Marketing of the company, sold 8,129 shares for $66.01 each. As a result, the insider received 536,595 and left with 81,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRDM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.55B and an Enterprise Value of 8.91B. As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 418.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 127.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $68.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.64.

Shares Statistics:

IRDM traded an average of 876.66K shares per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.33M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 4.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.13, IRDM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.06M to a low estimate of $190.29M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.92M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.51M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $814.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.03M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880M and the low estimate is $830.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.