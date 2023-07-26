Is Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) closed at $41.71 down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $42.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954278 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Air Lease Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Khatibi Alex A sold 25,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 89,266 shares of the business.

Clark Yvette Hollingsworth bought 2,600 shares of AL for $98,697 on May 31. The Director now owns 19,856 shares after completing the transaction at $37.96 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Willis Gregory B, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 14,139 shares for $42.79 each. As a result, the insider received 605,057 and left with 63,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.63B and an Enterprise Value of 23.39B. As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $46.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AL has traded an average of 686.47K shares per day and 735.8k over the past ten days. A total of 110.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.62M. Insiders hold about 6.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AL is 0.80, from 0.77 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.67. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $659.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $669.94M to a low estimate of $648.82M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $557.7M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $691.26M, an increase of 20.20% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $712M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $665.65M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.