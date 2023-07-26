Is Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) closed the day trading at $26.10 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $26.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583236 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FMS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMS now has a Market Capitalization of 15.32B and an Enterprise Value of 28.64B. As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $27.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FMS traded about 526.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FMS traded about 529.34k shares per day. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 2.57M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

FMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 1.12 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 48.86% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.39B to a low estimate of $5.39B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $4.85B, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.55B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.32B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.98B and the low estimate is $22.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.