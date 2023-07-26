Is this a Prime Time To acquire DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) stock

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed the day trading at $51.29 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $51.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2130191 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $48 from $58 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when Salem Enrique T sold 2,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 125,062 led to the insider holds 156,140 shares of the business.

Shute Stephen sold 100,315 shares of DOCU for $4,935,349 on Jul 06. The President, Field Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $49.20 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Briggs Teresa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,988 shares for $58.53 each. As a result, the insider received 116,358 and left with 3,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCU now has a Market Capitalization of 10.38B and an Enterprise Value of 9.97B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 320.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $77.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCU traded about 3.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCU traded about 2.72M shares per day. A total of 202.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.46M with a Short Ratio of 10.46M, compared to 9.1M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from DocuSign, Inc. analysts.

