It’s a good day to be an Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 892474 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.55.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Mei Baisong sold 4,317 shares for $8.80 per share. The transaction valued at 37,990 led to the insider holds 72,055 shares of the business.

O’Neill Gilmore Neil sold 6,486 shares of EDIT for $61,638 on Jun 05. The CEO now owns 130,169 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Eaton Bruce, who serves as the EVP, CBO AND CTO of the company, sold 105 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 998 and left with 76,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 706.01M and an Enterprise Value of 424.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDIT traded on average about 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 19.43M with a Short Ratio of 19.43M, compared to 20.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.84% and a Short% of Float of 33.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Editas Medicine, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.51, with high estimates of $243.00 and low estimates of $15.03.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.