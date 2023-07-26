It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SunPower Corporation (SPWR) stock

The price of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed at $11.22 in the last session, down -3.19% from day before closing price of $11.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4696730 shares were traded. SPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.17.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Faricy Peter bought 7,500 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 99,686 led to the insider holds 177,458 shares of the business.

Heang Vichheka sold 3,500 shares of SPWR for $77,042 on Nov 14. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,181 shares after completing the transaction at $22.01 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sial Manavendra, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $26.63 each. As a result, the insider received 665,668 and left with 50,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. As of this moment, SunPower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWR has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPWR traded on average about 5.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPWR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.3M with a Short Ratio of 16.30M, compared to 11.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.32% and a Short% of Float of 18.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $483.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $554M to a low estimate of $338M. As of the current estimate, SunPower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $414.1M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $555.54M, an increase of 29.80% over than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $633M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $484.57M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.