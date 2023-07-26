Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.59, down -2.45% from its previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4393674 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KPTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,538 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 6,085 led to the insider holds 805,740 shares of the business.

Cheng Sohanya Roshan sold 1,839 shares of KPTI for $4,322 on Jun 08. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 211,501 shares after completing the transaction at $2.35 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,536 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider received 7,922 and left with 809,278 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPTI now has a Market Capitalization of 181.28M and an Enterprise Value of 104.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $6.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4284.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KPTI traded 3.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 12.55M, compared to 16.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.01% and a Short% of Float of 11.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $36.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.8M to a low estimate of $33.06M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.68M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.73M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $144.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.07M, down -4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.42M and the low estimate is $131M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.