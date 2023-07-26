KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) Shares Decline by -2.75% to Close at $12.38

As of close of business last night, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.38, down -2.75% from its previous closing price of $12.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993707 shares were traded. KREF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KREF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Lee Christen E.J. bought 10,000 shares for $10.17 per share. The transaction valued at 101,662 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Mattson W Patrick bought 8,000 shares of KREF for $84,775 on May 01. The President and COO now owns 245,651 shares after completing the transaction at $10.60 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Salem Matthew A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 267,562 and bolstered with 386,817 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KREF now has a Market Capitalization of 879.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KREF has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KREF traded 446.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 365.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.21M. Insiders hold about 1.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KREF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, KREF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.48.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $46.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50M to a low estimate of $43M. As of the current estimate, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.32M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.24M, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KREF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $211.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.87M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207.8M and the low estimate is $180.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.