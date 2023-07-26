Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $84.43 in the prior trading day, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $84.00, down -0.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626273 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Sabens Andrea sold 1,752 shares for $90.87 per share. The transaction valued at 159,209 led to the insider holds 59,767 shares of the business.

Blanchfield Paul sold 1,500 shares of LNTH for $146,895 on May 18. The President now owns 92,743 shares after completing the transaction at $97.93 per share. On May 15, another insider, Marshall Robert J. Jr., who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $99.36 each. As a result, the insider received 993,600 and left with 118,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.74B and an Enterprise Value of 5.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 305.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $100.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 865.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.41M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 3.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.58% and a Short% of Float of 9.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $305.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.1M to a low estimate of $299.63M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.72M, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.89M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.06M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.