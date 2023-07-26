Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Lemonade Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.94, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $21.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193157 shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LMND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Peters John Sheldon sold 5,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 47,784 shares of the business.

BIXBY TIMOTHY E sold 1,474 shares of LMND for $26,915 on Jun 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 268,581 shares after completing the transaction at $18.26 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Peters John Sheldon, who serves as the Chief Insurance Officer of the company, sold 538 shares for $18.26 each. As a result, the insider received 9,824 and left with 47,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $32.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LMND traded 1.85M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 28.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.23M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 13.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.91% and a Short% of Float of 30.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.89 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.64 and -$4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.85. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$3.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $97.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101M to a low estimate of $96.27M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50M, an estimated increase of 95.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.99M, an increase of 37.80% less than the figure of $95.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $409.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.7M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $458.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.4M and the low estimate is $415.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.