LianBio (LIAN) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) closed at $2.00 in the last session, down -8.26% from day before closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906586 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when QIAN JIANG sold 2,239 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,702 led to the insider holds 67,349 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 998,240 shares of LIAN for $2,395,776 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 3,728,491 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIAN now has a Market Capitalization of 214.33M and an Enterprise Value of -68.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIAN has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9999.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIAN traded on average about 189.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 107.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.25M. Insiders hold about 5.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIAN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 101.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 76.87k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.66.