Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.46 in the prior trading day, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) closed at $0.41, down -9.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 969179 shares were traded. LYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3988.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LYT by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.29M and an Enterprise Value of 13.31M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -259.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYT has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7661.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 311.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31M. Insiders hold about 85.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.52% stake in the company. Shares short for LYT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 71.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 82.5k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

