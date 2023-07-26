Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock Closes up 0.40% on Tuesday Trading

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) closed the day trading at $7.51 up 0.40% from the previous closing price of $7.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2209770 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.51.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUFG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUFG now has a Market Capitalization of 90.97B. As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $7.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUFG traded about 3.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUFG traded about 2.76M shares per day. A total of 12.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.02B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.18M, compared to 8.66M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

MUFG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.23, up from 32.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 427.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.25. The current Payout Ratio is 34.93% for MUFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.49B, down -59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $28.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.