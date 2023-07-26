MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) was $103.35 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $103.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795002 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MKSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Mora Elizabeth sold 250 shares for $108.49 per share. The transaction valued at 27,122 led to the insider holds 17,612 shares of the business.

Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares of MKSI for $21,861 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 11,828 shares after completing the transaction at $97.16 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Mora Elizabeth, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $97.16 each. As a result, the insider received 19,432 and left with 17,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKSI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.90B and an Enterprise Value of 11.19B. As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $123.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.37.

Shares Statistics:

MKSI traded an average of 656.81K shares per day over the past three months and 631.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, MKSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.33. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.71 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $992M to a low estimate of $972.2M. As of the current estimate, MKS Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $919.61M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $935.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $900.39M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.