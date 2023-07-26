NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Shares Decline by -33.33% to Close at $1.06

As of close of business last night, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.06, down -33.33% from its previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1586222 shares were traded. NMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9601.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Christianson Mark sold 12,711 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 19,092 led to the insider holds 337,494 shares of the business.

Christianson Mark sold 11,667 shares of NMTC for $17,600 on Mar 22. The Business Development Director now owns 350,205 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Christianson Mark, who serves as the Business Development Director of the company, sold 2,122 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 3,405 and left with 361,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 27.92M and an Enterprise Value of 23.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTC has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4657.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMTC traded 162.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 289.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.46M. Insiders hold about 17.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 92.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 117.28k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $350k. It ranges from a high estimate of $400k to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $32k, an estimated increase of 993.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $650k, an increase of 842.00% less than the figure of $993.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $900k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171k, up 1,888.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7M and the low estimate is $3.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.