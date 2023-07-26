Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $15.36 up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2575095 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Hendricks William Andrew JR sold 200,000 shares for $14.84 per share. The transaction valued at 2,968,000 led to the insider holds 1,886,874 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 5,904 shares of PTEN for $88,324 on Jul 18. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 396,727 shares after completing the transaction at $14.96 per share. On Jul 17, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 10,762 shares for $14.46 each. As a result, the insider received 155,619 and left with 402,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B and an Enterprise Value of 3.85B. As of this moment, Patterson-UTI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $19.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTEN has traded an average of 4.01M shares per day and 4M over the past ten days. A total of 212.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.34M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.71M with a Short Ratio of 15.71M, compared to 16.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PTEN is 0.32, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for PTEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.37 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $781.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $787.6M to a low estimate of $770.9M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $622.24M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.45M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $813M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.91M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.33B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.