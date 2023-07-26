Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) closed at $30.31 up 4.12% from its previous closing price of $29.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502436 shares were traded. PHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Phreesia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Davidoff Michael J. sold 1,075 shares for $31.75 per share. The transaction valued at 34,131 led to the insider holds 93,576 shares of the business.

Munson Gillian sold 3,555 shares of PHR for $106,864 on May 10. The Director now owns 19,315 shares after completing the transaction at $30.06 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Davidoff Michael J., who serves as the SVP, Payer Business of the company, sold 1,075 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 35,615 and left with 95,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHR has reached a high of $40.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.96.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.44M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.46 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $85.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $86.9M to a low estimate of $82M. As of the current estimate, Phreesia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.87M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $355.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.91M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.96M and the low estimate is $443.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.