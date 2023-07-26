Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.22 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.23 in the prior trading day, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) closed at $0.22, down -5.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0122 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257381 shares were traded. PIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2278 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2080.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PIRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P bought 10,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,500 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIRS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.86M and an Enterprise Value of -17.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIRS has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0032.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PIRS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 1.85M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Earnings Estimates

