Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) was $27.20 for the day, down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $27.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11758889 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PINS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Rajaram Gokul sold 1,934 shares for $30.44 per share. The transaction valued at 58,871 led to the insider holds 56,788 shares of the business.

Sharp Evan sold 166,239 shares of PINS for $5,103,537 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.70 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Gavini Naveen, who serves as the SVP, Products of the company, sold 52,189 shares for $30.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,594,144 and left with 237,404 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.60B and an Enterprise Value of 16.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $30.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.15.

Shares Statistics:

PINS traded an average of 12.04M shares per day over the past three months and 9.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 681.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 588.38M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 21.94M with a Short Ratio of 21.94M, compared to 24.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $715M to a low estimate of $605.7M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.93M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $737.56M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $767M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $665.2M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $2.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.