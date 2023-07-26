Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $26.93 in the prior trading day, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed at $26.78, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554185 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.40.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Sullivan William M sold 18,153 shares for $26.82 per share. The transaction valued at 486,863 led to the insider holds 5,583,096 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 12,414 shares of PRVA for $348,337 on Jul 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 153,974 shares after completing the transaction at $28.06 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Sullivan William M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,153 shares for $25.01 each. As a result, the insider received 454,063 and left with 5,601,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.10B and an Enterprise Value of 2.80B. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 204.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 82.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 711.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 816.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 5.48M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.56 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $686.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.8M to a low estimate of $647.8M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.5M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $702.92M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $3.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.