Redwire Corporation (RDW) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) was $3.36 for the day, up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $3.34. On the day, 678263 shares were traded. RDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2420.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RDW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 24 when AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC sold 14,946 shares for $3.36 per share. The transaction valued at 50,219 led to the insider holds 36,389,070 shares of the business.

AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC sold 20,008 shares of RDW for $70,628 on Jul 21. The Director now owns 36,404,016 shares after completing the transaction at $3.53 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,499 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 101,248 and left with 36,424,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RDW now has a Market Capitalization of 216.54M and an Enterprise Value of 298.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDW has reached a high of $4.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6932.

Shares Statistics:

RDW traded an average of 234.72K shares per day over the past three months and 286.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RDW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.04M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 45.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.45M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Redwire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.73M, an estimated increase of 58.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.2M, an increase of 58.90% over than the figure of $58.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.55M, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280.62M and the low estimate is $277M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.