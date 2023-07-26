ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) closed at $1.95 up 4.84% from its previous closing price of $1.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3482189 shares were traded. RETO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RETO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.00M and an Enterprise Value of 17.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETO has reached a high of $13.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.2105.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RETO has traded an average of 330.21K shares per day and 1.36M over the past ten days. A total of 4.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.65M. Shares short for RETO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 12.63k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.