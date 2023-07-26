Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Records 5.13 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.8000 High

After finishing at $4.82 in the prior trading day, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) closed at $3.09, down -35.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.7300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5125529 shares were traded. RMNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMNI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8.50 from $10.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Perica Michael L. sold 5,556 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 28,387 led to the insider holds 58,283 shares of the business.

Perica Michael L. sold 5,556 shares of RMNI for $26,274 on Jul 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 63,839 shares after completing the transaction at $4.73 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Perica Michael L., who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,556 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 25,002 and left with 69,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMNI now has a Market Capitalization of 274.74M and an Enterprise Value of 226.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMNI has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5235, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4046.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 325.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 200.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.35M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RMNI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 2.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $105.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.26M to a low estimate of $104.9M. As of the current estimate, Rimini Street Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.2M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.41M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $430.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.66M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460.72M and the low estimate is $451.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.