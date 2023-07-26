RTX Corporation (RTX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $97.01 in the prior trading day, RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) closed at $87.10, down -10.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 49537611 shares were traded. RTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $110 from $115 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Johnson Amy L sold 3,622 shares for $98.55 per share. The transaction valued at 356,952 led to the insider holds 4,061 shares of the business.

HAYES GREGORY sold 4,260 shares of RTX for $422,405 on Dec 02. The Chairman and CEO now owns 453,685 shares after completing the transaction at $99.16 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Eddy Shane G, who serves as the President, P&W of the company, sold 3,343 shares for $95.53 each. As a result, the insider received 319,347 and left with 24,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTX now has a Market Capitalization of 127.27B and an Enterprise Value of 158.80B. As of this moment, RTX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $104.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.46B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.68M with a Short Ratio of 9.68M, compared to 10.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RTX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 58.40% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2020 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

