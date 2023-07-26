Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs SAGE

After finishing at $43.95 in the prior trading day, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) closed at $41.84, down -4.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3198788 shares were traded. SAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $60 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Barrett Elizabeth bought 1,000 shares for $50.50 per share. The transaction valued at 50,500 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

JONAS JEFFREY M sold 11,643 shares of SAGE for $519,413 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 121,981 shares after completing the transaction at $44.61 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Greene Barry E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 14,500 shares for $34.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,022 and bolstered with 46,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 270.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 146.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has reached a high of $59.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 652.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 570.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAGE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.13M, compared to 5.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.58% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

