SentinelOne Inc. (S) expected to report EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter

In the latest session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) closed at $14.75 up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $14.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5078575 shares were traded. S stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SentinelOne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares for $15.13 per share. The transaction valued at 605,136 led to the insider holds 890,794 shares of the business.

Weingarten Tomer sold 40,000 shares of S for $592,292 on Jul 12. The President, CEO now owns 890,794 shares after completing the transaction at $14.81 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Weingarten Tomer, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider received 596,104 and left with 890,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, S now has a Market Capitalization of 4.31B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, S has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, S has traded an average of 8.64M shares per day and 6.55M over the past ten days. A total of 288.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for S as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.46M with a Short Ratio of 16.46M, compared to 16.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 28 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $140.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $145M to a low estimate of $135.3M. As of the current estimate, SentinelOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.5M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for S’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.18M, up 40.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $783.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $867M and the low estimate is $721.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.