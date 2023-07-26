SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Decline by -5.26% to Close at $2.88

As of close of business last night, SES AI Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.88, down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520603 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Nealis Jing sold 10,650 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 28,411 led to the insider holds 1,565,251 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 10,763 shares of SES for $20,948 on Jun 20. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,575,901 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Gan Hong, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider received 95,250 and left with 451,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 666.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2543.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SES traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 777.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 3.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.54.