Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Shake Shack Inc.’s stock clocked out at $76.60, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $77.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530983 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $68 from $63 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 38,682 shares of the business.

Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares of SHAK for $300,000 on Feb 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 31,085 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Flug Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,864 shares for $60.07 each. As a result, the insider received 111,970 and left with 6,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $80.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.76.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHAK traded 851.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 592.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.59% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $274.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $280M to a low estimate of $271.1M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.75M, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.19M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $900.49M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.