Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) closed at $5.13 in the last session, down -14.50% from day before closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44655559 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 413.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Hickenlooper Robin S sold 11,000 shares for $3.81 per share. The transaction valued at 41,910 led to the insider holds 94,765 shares of the business.

Salen Kristina sold 14,207 shares of SIRI for $53,134 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 129,053 shares after completing the transaction at $3.74 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Salen Kristina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 288,568 and left with 93,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 19.84B and an Enterprise Value of 29.66B. As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIRI traded on average about 21.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 45.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 219.45M with a Short Ratio of 219.45M, compared to 206.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 34.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SIRI is 0.10, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.07.

Earnings Estimates

