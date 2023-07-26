The name Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) was $21.23 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $21.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539682 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HROW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 334,750 led to the insider holds 1,432,141 shares of the business.

BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares of HROW for $33,850 on Dec 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,063 shares after completing the transaction at $13.54 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Van Horn R. Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,961 and bolstered with 1,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HROW now has a Market Capitalization of 723.04M and an Enterprise Value of 872.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 151.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.24.

Shares Statistics:

HROW traded an average of 589.92K shares per day over the past three months and 740.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 2.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.78% and a Short% of Float of 15.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.13M to a low estimate of $30.99M. As of the current estimate, Harrow Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.32M, an estimated increase of 33.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.01M, an increase of 64.20% over than the figure of $33.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.59M, up 58.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.96M and the low estimate is $180.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.