There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CarMax Inc. (KMX) can be one of them

In the latest session, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at $81.80 down -2.37% from its previous closing price of $83.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370127 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CarMax Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 128.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Daniels Jon G sold 7,783 shares for $85.25 per share. The transaction valued at 663,501 led to the insider holds 1,525 shares of the business.

Lyski James sold 67,345 shares of KMX for $5,675,163 on Jul 12. The EVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 21,786 shares after completing the transaction at $84.27 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Newberry Darren C, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 9,607 shares for $84.56 each. As a result, the insider received 812,368 and left with 10,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMX now has a Market Capitalization of 12.94B and an Enterprise Value of 31.92B. As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KMX has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 158.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.83% stake in the company. Shares short for KMX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 18.88M with a Short Ratio of 18.88M, compared to 22.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.93% and a Short% of Float of 11.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.97B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.39B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, CarMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.54B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.68B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.52B and the low estimate is $25.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.