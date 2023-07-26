There is a good chance Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) will undergo another restructuring.

The closing price of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) was $1.15 for the day, down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1336826 shares were traded. CMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1882 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Andriole Michael T. bought 51,700 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 59,150 led to the insider holds 357,015 shares of the business.

Sherman Michael A. bought 87,000 shares of CMRX for $97,652 on May 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 87,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On May 10, another insider, DEMSKI MARTHA J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,980 and bolstered with 72,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 101.87M and an Enterprise Value of -111.09M. As of this moment, Chimerix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMRX has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5853.

Shares Statistics:

CMRX traded an average of 1.15M shares per day over the past three months and 518.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 3.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $840k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.82M, down -97.50% from the average estimate.