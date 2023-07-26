There Is Still Room For Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $4.05 in the last session, down -4.48% from day before closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1970291 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when O’Connor Casey sold 9,262 shares for $4.21 per share. The transaction valued at 39,008 led to the insider holds 284,346 shares of the business.

Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares of SFIX for $49,963 on Apr 03. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 65,903 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, O’Connor Casey, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $5.14 each. As a result, the insider received 61,674 and left with 318,094 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 460.76M and an Enterprise Value of 381.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0732.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFIX traded on average about 3.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.50M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.66M with a Short Ratio of 10.66M, compared to 13.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $371.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.64M to a low estimate of $369M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $481.9M, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.