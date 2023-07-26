There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Axonics Inc. (AXNX)

As of close of business last night, Axonics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.93, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $54.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001205 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 291.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Dearen Danny L. sold 7,999 shares for $49.46 per share. The transaction valued at 395,646 led to the insider holds 9,202 shares of the business.

Dearen Danny L. sold 20,000 shares of AXNX for $1,204,137 on Apr 21. The President & CFO now owns 17,201 shares after completing the transaction at $60.21 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Dearen Danny L., who serves as the President & CFO of the company, sold 2,001 shares for $60.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,073 and left with 23,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77B and an Enterprise Value of 2.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -64.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXNX traded 636.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 719.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.90M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for AXNX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 4.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $86.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.7M to a low estimate of $85M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.98M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.42M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.51M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $354.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.7M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.9M and the low estimate is $413M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.