This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: nVent Electric plc (NVT)

After finishing at $53.14 in the prior trading day, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at $52.86, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335585 shares were traded. NVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.67.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Zawoyski Sara E sold 2,649 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 132,450 led to the insider holds 64,410 shares of the business.

Wozniak Beth sold 10,028 shares of NVT for $461,288 on Jun 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 82,478 shares after completing the transaction at $46.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Heath Lynnette R, who serves as the EVP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 5,890 shares for $46.00 each. As a result, the insider received 270,940 and left with 28,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVT now has a Market Capitalization of 8.80B and an Enterprise Value of 9.67B. As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $55.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 165.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NVT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $810.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $821.64M to a low estimate of $789M. As of the current estimate, nVent Electric plc’s year-ago sales were $727.5M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $877.98M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $909.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $787.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.