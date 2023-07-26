Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)

In the latest session, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) closed at $32.59 down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $33.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037728 shares were traded. GBCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Chery Don J. bought 1,000 shares for $27.16 per share. The transaction valued at 27,160 led to the insider holds 49,741 shares of the business.

Chesler Randall M bought 1,223 shares of GBCI for $35,076 on May 08. The PRESIDENT/CEO now owns 4,685 shares after completing the transaction at $28.68 per share. On May 02, another insider, Langel Craig A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 96,038 and bolstered with 92,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBCI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.70B. As of this moment, Glacier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBCI has reached a high of $59.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GBCI has traded an average of 885.40K shares per day and 956.39k over the past ten days. A total of 110.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GBCI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 5.5M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GBCI is 1.32, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 48.20% for GBCI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201M to a low estimate of $167.4M. As of the current estimate, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $209.18M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.46M, a decrease of -15.30% less than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $826.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $729.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $810.01M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $735.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.4M and the low estimate is $686.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.