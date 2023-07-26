TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) closed at $9.99 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $10.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520077 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lavine Jerrold I sold 19,040 shares for $11.14 per share. The transaction valued at 212,176 led to the insider holds 19,043 shares of the business.

BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 each. As a result, the insider received 74,710,392 and left with 12,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 424.37M and an Enterprise Value of 602.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPIC traded on average about 858.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 548.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.42M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.44M with a Short Ratio of 8.44M, compared to 8.41M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.86% and a Short% of Float of 20.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $406.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $418M to a low estimate of $397.3M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.16M, a decrease of -11.70% less than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.