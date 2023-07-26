Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Decline by -0.70% to Close at $8.54

The closing price of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) was $8.54 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $8.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9828961 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9.50 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Tonnel David A sold 1,754 shares for $8.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,365 led to the insider holds 475,048 shares of the business.

Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares of RIG for $78,360 on Apr 17. The SVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 476,802 shares after completing the transaction at $6.53 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, DEATON CHAD C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $7.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 222,000 and bolstered with 141,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.59B and an Enterprise Value of 13.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.72.

Shares Statistics:

RIG traded an average of 15.83M shares per day over the past three months and 15.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 728.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 710.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 131.59M with a Short Ratio of 131.59M, compared to 144.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.17% and a Short% of Float of 18.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $742M to a low estimate of $712M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $692M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $742.7M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.