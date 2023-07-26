TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) Decline -18.43% in Day Trading, Closes at $14.92

The price of TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) closed at $14.92 in the last session, down -18.43% from day before closing price of $18.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913479 shares were traded. TBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Schweihs Carl sold 5,750 shares for $18.15 per share. The transaction valued at 104,362 led to the insider holds 48,729 shares of the business.

Fitzsimmons-Willis Kristy A. sold 2,000 shares of TBI for $34,220 on May 25. The EVP; President – PeopleReady now owns 42,549 shares after completing the transaction at $17.11 per share. On May 01, another insider, Ferencz Garrett, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 4,944 shares for $15.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,000 and bolstered with 67,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBI now has a Market Capitalization of 567.42M and an Enterprise Value of 582.44M. As of this moment, TrueBlue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBI has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TBI traded on average about 200.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 198.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.87M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.18% stake in the company. Shares short for TBI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 495.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 566.77k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $516.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $529M to a low estimate of $506.73M. As of the current estimate, TrueBlue Inc.’s year-ago sales were $575.72M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $549.85M, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.