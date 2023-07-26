Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)’s EPS estimates by 0 analysts

As of close of business last night, Tuniu Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.51, up 4.14% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573884 shares were traded. TOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOUR now has a Market Capitalization of 186.94M and an Enterprise Value of 65.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5801.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOUR traded 256.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.01M. Shares short for TOUR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.29M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $24.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.71M to a low estimate of $66.71M. As of the current estimate, Tuniu Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.13M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.52M, down -46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $271.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.08M and the low estimate is $271.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.