Understanding Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT)’s financial health through ratios

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) closed the day trading at $5.52 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $5.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1285534 shares were traded. ASRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Mason Heather L sold 89,286 shares for $7.30 per share. The transaction valued at 652,011 led to the insider holds 187,650 shares of the business.

Tyree James L sold 43,143 shares of ASRT for $258,767 on May 05. The Director now owns 167,308 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASRT now has a Market Capitalization of 320.99M and an Enterprise Value of 291.01M. As of this moment, Assertio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASRT has reached a high of $8.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASRT traded about 1.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASRT traded about 969.06k shares per day. A total of 56.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 11.01M, compared to 10.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.48% and a Short% of Float of 19.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $39.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.65M to a low estimate of $39M. As of the current estimate, Assertio Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.13M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.85M, an increase of 30.30% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.23M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $167.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.