Understanding Carvana Co. (CVNA) through its ratios

In the latest session, Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) closed at $44.11 down -4.61% from its previous closing price of $46.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20609930 shares were traded. CVNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.91.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carvana Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $48 from $29 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Taira Thomas bought 35,000 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 240,100 led to the insider holds 77,518 shares of the business.

GILL DANIEL J. bought 133,000 shares of CVNA for $1,013,460 on Nov 21. The Chief Product Officer now owns 263,415 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SULLIVAN GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,000 and bolstered with 17,392 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVNA now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 12.76B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVNA has reached a high of $58.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVNA has traded an average of 31.34M shares per day and 46.74M over the past ten days. A total of 106.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.68% stake in the company. Shares short for CVNA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 41.51M with a Short Ratio of 41.51M, compared to 48.05M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.09% and a Short% of Float of 59.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$2.09, while EPS last year was -$2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.96, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$2.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.92 and -$8.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 20 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$4.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Carvana Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.7B, an estimated decrease of -25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.71B, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.32B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6B, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.49B and the low estimate is $9.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.