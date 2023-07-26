Understanding Coupang Inc. (CPNG)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $17.20 in the prior trading day, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) closed at $17.03, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4402703 shares were traded. CPNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Kim Tae Jung sold 4,671 shares for $17.56 per share. The transaction valued at 82,023 led to the insider holds 260,142 shares of the business.

Sun Benjamin sold 150,000 shares of CPNG for $2,406,000 on Jun 12. The Director now owns 303,312 shares after completing the transaction at $16.04 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Kim Tae Jung, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 940 shares for $16.47 each. As a result, the insider received 15,482 and left with 264,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPNG now has a Market Capitalization of 30.29B and an Enterprise Value of 28.89B. As of this moment, Coupang’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 146.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPNG has reached a high of $21.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.63M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.58B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CPNG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 31.71M with a Short Ratio of 31.71M, compared to 20.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.94B to a low estimate of $5.6B. As of the current estimate, Coupang Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.04B, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92B, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.58B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.23B and the low estimate is $24.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.