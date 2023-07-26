Understanding Model N Inc. (MODN)’s financial health through ratios

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) closed the day trading at $32.57 down -4.60% from the previous closing price of $34.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686326 shares were traded. MODN stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.03.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MODN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 12, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Anderson, Mark, Albert sold 4,500 shares for $34.62 per share. The transaction valued at 155,790 led to the insider holds 197,894 shares of the business.

Gulati Manisha Shetty sold 628 shares of MODN for $21,980 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 10,313 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Anderson, Mark, Albert, who serves as the Chief Services Officer of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $33.13 each. As a result, the insider received 149,085 and left with 202,394 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MODN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -290.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODN has reached a high of $43.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MODN traded about 261.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MODN traded about 168.25k shares per day. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.73M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MODN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.16M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $62.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.86M to a low estimate of $61.93M. As of the current estimate, Model N Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.17M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.57M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.16M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.84M and the low estimate is $267.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.